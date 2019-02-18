Don’t expect miracle from me, strengthen party at booth level: Priyanka Gandhi to workers

Entrusted with the responsibility of reviving the Congress in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday made it clear that the workers should not expect a “miracle” from her and instead put their sweat in strengthening the party at the booth level.

“I cannot do a miracle from above. The workers need to strengthen the party at the booth level and I need your support for strengthening the party in the state,” PTI quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying during a meeting while addressing workers from the Bundelkhand region.

The Bundelkhand region consists of 19 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats — Jhansi-Lalitpur, Jaluan, Banda and Hamirpur.

During the meeting, which comes after she held a marathon strategy session with senior leaders and office-bearers of the state last week, Gandhi also warned that anyone found indulging in anti-party activities would be shown the door.

Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia were appointed AICC general secretaries for UP (East) and UP (West) respectively in January and took charge earlier this month. Last week, she made her maiden roadshow in Lucknow along with Scindia and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Following that, she held a 16-hour meeting with party workers from Lucknow, Unnao, Mohanlalganj, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar, Sitapur, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Phulpur, and Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituencies on Wednesday to galvanise the cadres for the Lok Sabha elections

One of the first major decisions she took as Congress general secretary was forging an alliance with the Mahan Dal — a party that the Congress has kept turning to in the past few Lok Sabha polls in the state, despite its poor electoral performance.