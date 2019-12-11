Watery dal and rice: Priyanka Gandhi shares photos of midday meal, slams UP govt’s indifference

Priyanka Gandhi shared pictures of children being fed watery dal (lentils) and rice. (Twitter/Sayantan Bera) Priyanka Gandhi shared pictures of children being fed watery dal (lentils) and rice. (Twitter/Sayantan Bera)

Drawing attention to the poor quality of midday meals served to children at a school in Chitrakoot, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday slammed the BJP for its “indifference” towards government schools and its wards.

Gandhi shared pictures of children being fed watery dal (lentils) and rice.

“The aim of the mid-day meal was to provide healthy food to children. But in UP, children are sometimes being given roti with salt, dal diluted with water or sometimes milk diluted with water,” she said in a tweet.

Priyanka said that the reason behind the children being served substandard food under the midday meal scheme is largely due to the BJP government’s indifference. The images were first posted by Mint journalist Sayantan Bera.

Children can't always eat the free mid day meals, the dal is so watery they have to drink it up. Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. #nutrition #hunger pic.twitter.com/onZ4KZthWZ — Sayantan Bera (@sayantanbera) December 10, 2019

This is, however, not the first time that a UP school has come under the scanner for adulterated food being served as midday meal.

Earlier in September, the Uttar Pradesh government booked a journalist who recorded a video of a government primary school in Mirzapur district serving only roti and salt under the midday meal scheme.

Pawan Jaiswal, a correspondent of local daily Jansandesh Times, and two others were charged with criminal conspiracy and fraud for recording the video.

In November, a bucket of water was allegedly used to dilute a litre of milk to feed around 81 students at a local school in Sonbhadra district as part of the mid-day meal programme. A video surfaced on social media, which shows a cook at the Salai Banwa Primary School in Kota village boiling water in a large aluminium container before adding milk from a one-litre tetra pack. The cook is seen distributing glasses to students, who get half a glass of the highly diluted milk.

In December, a dead rat was found in the food served at a government school in Muzaffarnagar. A probe has been ordered by the district administration.

