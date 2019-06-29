Criminals roaming around freely in UP, says Priyanka; police counter charge with data

Congress general secretary in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over the alleged spurt in crime, saying “criminals are roaming around freely” in the state. However, Gandhi’s charge drew a quick retort from Uttar Pradesh Police, which claimed that crime was down by 20-35 per cent in the state.

“In entire Uttar Pradesh, criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?,” Gandhi tweeted and also posted clippings of different crime reports in the state.

पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में अपराधी खुलेआम मनमानी करते घूम रहे हैं। एक के बाद एक अपराधिक घटनाएँ हो रही हैं। मगर उ.प्र. भाजपा सरकार के कान पर जूँ तक नहीं रेंग रही। क्या उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने अपराधियों के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है? pic.twitter.com/khYP4eZam2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 29, 2019

Countering the Congress leader’s allegations with data, UP Police claimed that in the past two years, a total of 9,925 criminals were arrested and 81 killed while there had been an overall decline in dacoity, murder, loot and kidnapping.

“UP police has initiated strict action against serious crimes. In the past two years, 9,925 criminals were arrested and 81 killed. In action under NSA (National Security Act), property worth Rs 200 crores were seized. There has been a decline in incidents of dacoity, murder, loot and kidnapping,” UP Police tweeted.

गम्भीर अपराधों में यूपी पुलिस द्वारा अपराधियों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्यवाही की गयी है

2 वर्षों में 9225 अपराधी गिरफ़्तार हुए और 81 मारे गये हैं |रासुका में प्रभावी कार्यवाही कर लगभग 2 अरब की सम्पत्ति ज़ब्त की गयी है

डकैती, हत्या, लूट एवं अपहरण जैसी घटनाओं में अप्रत्याशित कमी आई है https://t.co/DE9KmtRBtK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 29, 2019

It credited visible policing, strong monitoring and effective action against criminals as the reason behind the reduction in crime. The police force has claimed to have killed at least four criminals and injured over 30 in June in more than 30 instances of alleged exchange of fire with “those facing criminal cases”.

“Visible policing, strong monitoring, effective action against hardened criminals & public interaction has enabled us to win the confidence of people. Crime under all major heads is down by 20-35%. We are committed to the safety and security of citizens of the state,” UP Police said.

Rubbishing Gandhi’s claims, state Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said the network of criminals had been broken since the BJP came to power in UP.

“Our government is acting tough on criminals. There are incidents of crime due to enmity and prompt action is taken by police wherever crime is reported,” PTI quoted Pathak as saying.

2- यूपी पुलिस द्वारा प्रभावी कार्यवाही करने के फलस्वरूप अपराधों में 20-35 % की कमी आयी है ।सभी सनसनीख़ेज़ अपराधों का यथासम्भव 48 घंटे में ख़ुलासा हुआ है |

प्रभावशाली अपराधियों के विरुद्ध भी कठोर

पुलिस कार्यवाही अमल में लाकर क़ानून का राज स्थापित किया गया है । — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 29, 2019

Priyanka has earlier also assailed the government over the alleged spurt in crime against women and children. “In Uttar Pradesh, innocents are being molested, women are being pushed into a life of fear. When will the UP government start taking responsibility for the security of women and children?” she had said.

In the recent past, even Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav have targeted the state government on the “rising” number of crimes against women.