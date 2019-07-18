Keep security cover to minimum to avoid inconvenience to people: Priyanka requests Yogi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday shot off a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to maintain the security cover to a minimum during her visits to the state so that people do not face inconvenience, news agency ANI reported.

Advertising

“I appreciate the security arrangements made during my visits to the state but I request you to keep the security cover to minimum so that people do not face any inconvenience,” Priyanka stated in the letter to CM Adityanath.

In the letter, Priyanka mentioned that during her recent Raebareli visit along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, a total of 22 security vehicles were part of the rally, which resulted in immense difficulty for party workers.

“I am provided with one security vehicle in Delhi and during my visit to other states and I find no issues with that. This way people do not suffer any difficulty,” Priyanka said in the letter.

Advertising

The Congress general secretary further requested Adityanath to not put the traffic on a halt when she passes by in the state. “During my visits to Uttar Pradesh, traffic is always stopped due to which the people suffer a lot. According to me it is not required,” Priyanka wrote.

Months before the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Congress charge in Uttar Pradesh East, which has the crucial constituencies of Varanasi and Gorakhpur, one held by PM Narendra Modi and another being a stronghold of CM Adityanath.

However, the Congress recorded its worst performance in the state winning just one seat. The Congress had to face the ignominy of losing the traditional seat of Amethi where Smriti Irani defeated then party president Rahul Gandhi. Prior to the election result, Priyanka had campaigned intensively across the state holding several rallies, roadshows, and public meetings.

In a dismal performance, Congress managed to win only 52 seats as BJP returned to power with an improved tally of 303 seats and a clear majority to NDA with 353 seats in Parliament as against the required 272.