‘Stifling democracy’, says Priyanka Gandhi after Twitter locks accounts of several Congress leaders

Lashing out at Twitter for locking accounts of several party leaders, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Thursday accused the microblogging platform of “colluding” with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in its “stifling of democracy”.

“Is Twitter following its own policy for the suspension of Congress leaders’ accounts or the Modi government’s? Why hadn’t it locked the account of SC commission that had tweeted similar photos before any of our leaders did?” the Congress leader tweeted.

Is Twitter following its own policy for the suspension of Congress leaders' accounts or the Modi government’s?

Why hadn’t it locked the account of SC commission that had tweeted similar photos before any of our leaders did? 1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 12, 2021

The Congress party claimed that Twitter has locked the accounts of 23 Congress leaders and seven party handles.

“By locking Congress leaders’ accounts en masse, Twitter is blatantly colluding with the stifling of democracy by the BJP government in India,” Priyanka said, adding that “while the BJP government in cahoots with Twitter lock down the voices that cry for justice, let’s not forget the real issue.”

“The real issue is the brutal rape and forced cremation of a 9-year old Dalit girl in the heart of India’s national capital. The real issue is the Delhi Police disallowing the lodging of an FIR for 15 hours. @narendramodi why have you not uttered a single word about this heinous crime against an innocent child?” Priyanka said in a series of tweets.

@narendramodi why have you not uttered a single word about this heinous crime against an innocent child?

4/4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 12, 2021

Twitter had earlier deleted the tweet of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that had a photograph of the parents of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped and killed at a crematorium in Southwest Delhi on August 1.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that Gandhi’s account has also been locked, since it was in violation of the micro-blogging site’s policy.

Soon after, the party claimed that similar action had been taken against the handles of five senior leaders, including media head Randeep Surjewala and AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken.

Here’s a list of leaders whose accounts have been locked by Twitter as per Congress:

1. Rahul Gandhi

2. Randeep Surjewala

3. Ajay Maken

4. KC Venugopal

5. Manickam Tagore

6. Sushmita Dev

7. Jitendra Singh Alwar

8. Ponnam Prabhakar

9. Harish Singh Rawat

10. Ganesh Godiyal

11. Pranav Jha

12. Pawan Khera

13. Rohan Gupta

14. Anil Kumar Chaudhary

15. Ripun Bora

16. Madan Mohan Jha

17. Rajani Patil

18. Chella Kumar

19. Revanth Reddy

20. Jitendra Singh Alwar

21. Ripun Bora

22. Balasaheb Thorat

23. Gourav Vallabh

Party handles

1. Congress (@INCIndia)

2. Mumbai Regional Congress Committee

3. Maharashtra Congress Committee

4. Gujarat Congress Committee

5. Rajasthan Congress Committee

6. Daman & Diu Congress Committee

7. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee