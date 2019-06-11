Priyanka Gandhi to reach Rae Bareli today, conduct review

Congress general secretary in charge for western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be conducting a post poll review and deliberate on the agenda for the future.

They were given the charge of the two regions just a few months before the Lok Sabha elections. While Scindia was not able to travel much, Priyanka had undertaken a campaign in eastern UP.

Priyanka, who will be arriving in Rae Bareli on Tuesday, has called a meeting of party leaders from Eastern UP on Wednesday. Scindia has called candidates of the elections from western UP, chief of districts and city committees as well as former and sitting MPs and MLAs from the respective region for a meeting in Lucknow on Friday.