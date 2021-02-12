Priyanka Gandhi takes dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, offers prayers

On the occasion on “Mauni Amavasya”, Prayagraj became the centre of attraction for political parties in Uttar Pradesh with the state government showering flower petals from helicopter on pilgrims and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking a dip in the Sangam amid chants of “Har Har Gange”.

Priyanka also paid a visit to Shankracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

The Congress leader is scheduled to take part in different party events in the state for the next 10 days as part of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” campaign. She was in Saharanpur a day before, and will soon visit several other districts, to raise issues including the farm laws.