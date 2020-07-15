Priyanka Gandhi spars with Hardeep Puri over bungalow

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday sparred over vacating the bungalow allotted to her in Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone. This comes days after the government asked her to vacate the bungalow, saying her allotment stands cancelled since she is not an SPG protectee anymore.

The row began after Priyanka rejected a media report which said Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to a request to allow her to retain the 35, Lodhi Estate Bungalow for some more time.

“This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August,” she tweeted.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri then tweeted, “Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on. Let’s not sensationalise everything please.”

Priyanka hit back, “If someone called you Mr Puri, I thank them for their concern, and thank you for your consideration as well but it still does not change the facts: I have made no such request, and I am making no such request. As I said, I will be vacating the house by the 1st of August as required…”

Puri retorted, “The leader who called me, & many others, is at the very top of the Congress hierarchy… the same political advisor who speaks and acts on your family’s behalf…”

He also asked her to “first sort out these issues within your own party before venting in public” and added that “streak of entitlement and playing victim don’t go well together”.

The Congress came out in support of Priyanka.

“Dear Mr. Puri, Priyankaji fights for the cause of people and needs no favours from your ilk. So, stop bragging unwarrantedly. The issue is closed. And so that all know, did you allot 35, Lodhi Estate to a Congress MP or BJP Spokesperson? So pl stop sensationaling ur lies,” said the party’s communication department head Randeep Surjewala.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.