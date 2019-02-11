Priyanka Gandhi slams UP, Uttarakhand govts over hooch deaths

IN HER first political statement after taking over as AICC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the hooch tragedy, alleging that it was “unimaginable” that the business of illegal liquor operated on such a large scale “under the patronage” of the state governments.

Priyanka’s statement came a day ahead of her four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, her first after being anointed as the general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. She along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary in charge of western UP Jyotiraditya Scindia will hold a road show in Lucknow. Priyanka and Scindia will then camp in Lucknow for the next three days meeting leaders and party workers.

In a voice message to party workers of the state on the eve of her visit, she said: “I have a wish in my heart that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be a stakeholder and where the voice of everyone, including my young friends, sisters and the weakest… is heard. Come join me in building a new future and new politics.”

In her statement, Priyanka said she was “saddened to know that more than 100 people have died” in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, Kushinagar and several villages. “No amount of condemnation is enough for this heart-wrenching incident. It is unimaginable that the business of illegal liquor operated on such a large scale under the patronage of the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments,” she said in a statement in Hindi.

She hoped that the BJP governments will take strict action against those responsible for the deaths and provide appropriate compensation as well as the provision of government jobs for the families of the deceased.