Why lakhs in UP got New Year cards with Preamble printed on it

Lakhs of people in Uttar Pradesh, including intellectuals, writers, poets, journalists and social workers, were astonished to find new year greeting cards at their homes with the Preamble of the Constitution printed on them. The cards were sent to them by none other than Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to remind the people of their responsibility towards the statute.

Confirming the development, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the initiative was being taken at a time when the Constitution was being attacked under the BJP government in the country. “This is an effort by Priyankaji to make people aware of the basic ethos of the Constitution,” PTI quoted Lallu as saying.

The task of distributing the cards is being undertaken by the state unit of the Congress. Priyanka Gandhi, who has been at the forefront of the protests against the Citizenship Act, has read out the Preamble of the Constitution at various platforms and gatherings.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi visited Meerut and Muzaffarnagar to meet the families of those who were killed or injured during the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The visit comes days after Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi were stopped by Uttar Pradesh police from entering Meerut, citing prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC.

In Muzaffarnagar, Priyanka met Maulana Asad Raza Hussaini, who was allegedly beaten up by the police during the anti-CAA protests. “I will stand with you in this hour of distress,” she told one of the victims, PTI reported.

Later, Priyanka told reporters that people were beaten up mercilessly and even children and minors were not spared. A 22-year-old woman, who was seven-month pregnant, was also beaten up, she claimed.

