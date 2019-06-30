Priyanka says criminals roaming free in UP, police counter with data

Congress general secretary in charge for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the BJP government in the state has surrendered to criminals, drawing a quick response from the state police, which claimed that “crime under all major heads is down by 20-35 per cent”.

“Criminals in Uttar Pradesh are roaming free and doing what they want. Crimes are happening one after the other. But, the Uttar Pradesh BJP government has not reacted to the crimes. Has the state government surrendered to criminals?” Priyanka wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Responding to her tweet, the state police wrote, “Strong action has been taken against criminals in cases of serious offences. In two years, 9,255 criminals have been arrested and and 81 have been killed. Under the National Security Act, effective action has led to attachment of property worth Rs 200 crore. Dacoity, murders, loot, and kidnappings has seen an unexpected fall.”

The police department further wrote, “Visible policing, strong monitoring, effective action against hardened criminals and public interaction has enabled us to win the confidence of people. Crime under all major heads is down by 20-35 per cent. We are committed to the safety and security of citizens of the state.”

When asked about Priyanka’s remarks, state Law Minister Brijesh Pathak asserted that since the formation of BJP government in the state, network of criminals has been broken.

“The network of criminals has been broken in the state. Our government is acting tough on criminals. There are incidents of crime due to enmity and prompt action is taken by police wherever crime is reported,” Pathak said.

On June 19, Priyanka had tweeted on safety of women and girls. “In Uttar Pradesh, innocents are being brutalised. Women are being pushed into an atmosphere of fear. Men are being set on fire. But, people in power are blind to this. When will the government of Uttar Pradesh start taking responsibility for safety of women and girls?”

