‘6+23 years.. and forever’: Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra share ‘beautiful moments’ on anniversary

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday shared pictures of “a million beautiful moments” to mark her 23rd wedding anniversary with husband Robert Vadra.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared snapshots of her pictures with Vadra from their wedding day, and those with her children and pet dogs. “A million beautiful moments, love, tears, laughter, fury, friendship, family, two gifts from God, 4 unmatched canine fans and the irreplaceably tenacious wisdom of a lifetime together…. 6+23 years….29 years today….and forever!” she captioned the picture.

A million beautiful moments, love, tears, laughter, fury, friendship, family, two gifts from God, 4 unmatched canine fans and the irreplaceably tenacious wisdom of a lifetime together…. 6+23 years….29 years today….and forever! pic.twitter.com/9U3eA3RkmI — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 18, 2020

Later in the day, Vadra also remembered the “good times, tough times, (that) have made our lives so much more interesting.”

“Happy Anniversary P. Many years of our togetherness, has made us grow as one. We learn together each day n stay happy no matter what…Good times, tough times, have made our lives so much more interesting. Wish you happier, healthier and love-filled days and years. Looking forward to many years by your side, no matter what comes ahead,” he said in a Facebook post.

After taking charge as the Congress’ General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East last year, Priyanka had defended her husband who is being probed on allegations of money laundering in connection with the purchase of luxury properties abroad.

Last year, when Vadra appeared in front of the Enforcement Directorate for the first time in connection with the probe, Gandhi dropped him off at the ED office. When asked, she said: ““I stand by my family.”

On the day Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her debut visit to Uttar Pradesh as Congress general secretary, Vadra had said she was a “perfect wife” and “the best mother” to their children and now the time had come to hand her to the people of India.

