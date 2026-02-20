Priyanka Gandhi releases 20-point ‘people’s chargesheet’ against Himanta government ahead of Assam polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Assam on Thursday for a two-day visit and released a 20-point “People’s Chargesheet” — with charges ranging from “institutionalised corruption” to “human rights violations” — against the ruling BJP-led government in the state.

Vadra, who is the chairperson of the Screening Committee of the Assam Congress to select candidates for the upcoming election, will attend meetings with district presidents, MLAs and aspirants over the two days. She arrived in Guwahati with D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Assam election observer, and Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

At a programme in Guwahati, she released the ‘People’s Chargesheet’ against the ruling government, which alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his ministers have “instituted a corruption-driven parallel economy” and “patronised and protected multifarious illegal activities”, including illegal rat-hole mining and the illegal transportation of Burmese supari and drugs.