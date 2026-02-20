Priyanka Gandhi releases 20-point ‘people’s chargesheet’ against Himanta government ahead of Assam polls

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Assam on Thursday for a two-day visit and released a 20-point “People’s Chargesheet” — with charges ranging from “institutionalised corruption” to “human rights violations” — against the ruling BJP-led government in the state.
Vadra, who is the chairperson of the Screening Committee of the Assam Congress to select candidates for the upcoming election, will attend meetings with district presidents, MLAs and aspirants over the two days. She arrived in Guwahati with D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Assam election observer, and Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.
At a programme in Guwahati, she released the ‘People’s Chargesheet’ against the ruling government, which alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his ministers have “instituted a corruption-driven parallel economy” and “patronised and protected multifarious illegal activities”, including illegal rat-hole mining and the illegal transportation of Burmese supari and drugs.
It also alleges that they and their families have “generated huge amounts of unaccounted and illegal money.” The document further alleges fiscal irresponsibility and a failure to grant the long-promised Scheduled Tribe status to the Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Chutia and Adivasi Tea Tribes. It also includes allegations of “bulldozer justice and selective evictions of minorities” and flags “high numbers of police encounters and preventive arrests.”
According to Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, the “chargesheet” was prepared after consultations across the state. “Five teams gathered opinions from grassroots organisations, indigenous bodies, business communities, intellectuals and individuals,” he said.
