Priyanka Gandhi releases 20-point ‘people’s chargesheet’ against Himanta government ahead of Assam polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the chairperson of the Screening Committee of the Assam Congress to select candidates for the upcoming election, will attend meetings with district presidents, MLAs and aspirants over the two days.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiFeb 20, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Priyanka GandhiPriyanka Gandhi
Make us preferred source on Google

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Assam on Thursday for a two-day visit and released a 20-point “People’s Chargesheet” — with charges ranging from “institutionalised corruption” to “human rights violations” — against the ruling BJP-led government in the state.

Vadra, who is the chairperson of the Screening Committee of the Assam Congress to select candidates for the upcoming election, will attend meetings with district presidents, MLAs and aspirants over the two days. She arrived in Guwahati with D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Assam election observer, and Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

At a programme in Guwahati, she released the ‘People’s Chargesheet’ against the ruling government, which alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his ministers have “instituted a corruption-driven parallel economy” and “patronised and protected multifarious illegal activities”, including illegal rat-hole mining and the illegal transportation of Burmese supari and drugs.

It also alleges that they and their families have “generated huge amounts of unaccounted and illegal money.” The document further alleges fiscal irresponsibility and a failure to grant the long-promised Scheduled Tribe status to the Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Chutia and Adivasi Tea Tribes. It also includes allegations of “bulldozer justice and selective evictions of minorities” and flags “high numbers of police encounters and preventive arrests.”

According to Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, the “chargesheet” was prepared after consultations across the state. “Five teams gathered opinions from grassroots organisations, indigenous bodies, business communities, intellectuals and individuals,” he said.

Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chandrababu Naidu
One million youth, a Quantum university, and AI labs: Naidu’s blueprint for Andhra Pradesh
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement