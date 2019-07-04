‘Few have the courage that you do’: Priyanka Gandhi lauds Rahul’s decision to step down

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday lauded brother Rahul Gandhi’s “courage” to take responsibility for the party’s disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha elections and step down as Congress president.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka referred to Rahul’s statement on resigning as party chief, and said, “Few have the courage that you do, Rahul Gandhi. Deepest respect for your decision.”

“At times, I stood completely alone” while taking on “the Prime Minister, the RSS and the institutions they have captured”, Rahul said.

In a four-page statement which he uploaded on Twitter, Rahul, who took charge of the Congress in December 2017, called for accountability in the party: “As president of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president.”

Although he had made it known at the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25 that he would no longer lead the party, his resignation without naming a successor added to the turmoil in the party as he underlined that “rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019”.

At the CWC meeting, Rahul had said that most senior leaders of the party did not support his “chowkidar chor hai” campaign against the Prime Minister oven the Rafale fighter aircraft issue. In his resignation statement, he said “it would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as president of the party”.