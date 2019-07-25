Toggle Menu
Molestation victim shamed by UP Police, Priyanka Gandhi tweets video

In the video, the woman claimed that she was sexually harassed by a group of men and her brother was thrashed when he intervened. The policeman was purportedly heard commenting about the woman's appearance.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted the video in which a woman is narrating that she was eve teased by a group of men and her brother was beaten up for protesting their remarks.

A woman was allegedly victim shamed by a policeman in Uttar Pradesh when she went to lodge a molestation complaint. The cop was later sent to police lines for his alleged remarks, news agency ANI reported.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a video of the incident which has now gone viral. In the video, the woman claimed that she was sexually harassed by a group of men and her brother was thrashed when he intervened. The policeman was purportedly heard commenting about the woman’s appearance.

“Why are you wearing all these rings, bangles and locket?” he said.

Slamming the police for the way the woman was treated, Priyanka said the first step towards getting justice for women is listening to them.

“A girl who has gone to file a report of eve teasing is being treated in this manner at a police station. On one hand crimes against women are not going down in Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand protectors of law are behaving in this manner,” she tweeted.

