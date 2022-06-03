After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

0 Comment(s) *
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Friday tweeted that she has tested positive for Covid-19, just a day after party chief Sonia Gandhi contracted the infection.
In a tweet, Priyanka said, “I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions.”
