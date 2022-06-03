scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Priyanka Gandhi said, "I've tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 10:44:31 am
Priyanka Gandhi contracts Covid-19 (File)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Friday tweeted that she has tested positive for Covid-19, just a day after party chief Sonia Gandhi contracted the infection.

In a tweet, Priyanka said, “I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement