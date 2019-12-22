Priyanka Gandhi: Police provoking protesters to indulge in violence

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia)

As protests against the new citizenship law continued in several parts of the country, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the police was “provoking” people to indulge in violence during the protests. She also accused the BJP government of displaying a dictatorial mindset.

Vadra, who has been very vocal against the government over the citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC, reiterated that the NRC was against the poor. She said the government will force people to stand in queues once again like it had done during demonetisation.

“This government will make the people stand in queues in the name of NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act…. A cutoff date will be fixed and every Indian will have to prove his or her Indian Identity by producing some valid document. In this manner, most of the poor and deprived people will be tortured,” she said in a statement.

She hit out at the government over its handling of the protests, saying it is applying a dictatorial mindset to suppress the voice of the people. She said the “illegal” detention of students, intellectuals, social workers, lawyers and journalists is condemnable.

“The NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act are against the fundamental spirit of the Constitution of India… The public is fighting on the streets to protect the Constitution, but the government is bent upon barbaric repression and violence,” she said.

Arguing that students, intellectuals, social workers, lawyers and journalists are being detained in “all parts of the country”, Vadra said, “No one knows where the police is taking the people after picking them…It is a dark day for democracy…”

She added, “In Uttar Pradesh, the government has shut down communication and Internet services… Police is provoking people to indulge in violence during the protests and marches everywhere. There have been reports of 15 people killed in police violence in Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

On Monday, top leaders of the Congress will stage a protest dharna at Raj Ghat. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi are expected to take part in the protest.

