Priyanka Gandhi perfect as Congress chief: Amarinder Singh

AS THE Congress continues to grapple with leadership crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be a perfect choice to take over the party reins. Earlier, he had suggested that a “young leader” should be appointed as the Congress president, sparking the old versus young debate in the party.

“Priyanka will be a perfect choice to take over the party reins but it will all depend on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which alone is authorised to take a decision in the matter,” said Amarinder.

“India is a young nation, and will respond to a young leader,” he reiterated.

The Congress is yet to decide on its leadership after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of the party president earlier this month.

Regretting Rahul Gandhi’s refusal to take back his resignation, Amarinder further said that Priyanka was ideally suited to head the Congress, which needed a dynamic young leader to rebuild it after the recent Lok Sabha election loss.

“She has the intelligence and instinct to understand and relate to the needs of the nation, and also has the courage to take on any challenge and take the fight to victory,” he added.

Amarinder expressed confidence she will easily get the support of the party’s rank and file, across regions.