Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM, demands ‘thorough probe’ into PCS officer’s suicide

Priyanka Gandhi (File) and PCS officer Mani Manjari Rai (Photo: Facebook @Mani Manjari Rai) Priyanka Gandhi (File) and PCS officer Mani Manjari Rai (Photo: Facebook @Mani Manjari Rai)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a thorough probe into the suicide of PCS officer Mani Manjari Rai in Ballia and strict action against those responsible for her death. Rai (27), who was a native of Ghazipur district and was posted as Executive Officer in Maniyar town’s Nagar Panchayat Department in Ballia district, died by suicide on July 6.

In her letter, Priyanka has written: “Mr Chief Minister, the sad incident of Ballia must have come to your notice. We lost a young PCS officer. According to reports, Manimanjari Rai had raised some serious questions on department’s working. The facts that have come to light till now make it seem like that the corruption nexus is deep. A thorough probe is required in the issue so that her family gets justice which is necessary. No matter how influential the people are, those responsible must be punished.”

Priyanka also tweeted about the letter and expressed grief over the incident and said she hoped that the family of the officer gets justice. The family members of the officer had alleged foulplay in her death.

