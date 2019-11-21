Priyanka Gandhi on withdrawal of SPG cover: ‘Part of politics, keeps happening’

In her first remarks on the Centre’s decision to withdraw Special Protection Group (SPG) for the Gandhi family, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday downplayed it saying, “That’s a part of politics, it keeps happening.”

Advertising

The Centre had downgraded the Gandhis’ security cover earlier this month to CRPF Z-plus. They had been under SPG cover since the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

On Wednesday, Union Minister J P Naddahad said there was “nothing political” in the withdrawal of the SPG cover and the decision was taken by the Home Ministry.

“There is nothing political. The Home Ministry has a very set pattern, and there is a protocol. This is not done by a politician, it is done by the Home Ministry,” Nadda said, amid chaos in the House. “According to the threat perception, security is given and withdrawn,” he added.

Advertising

The Congress members on Tuesday raised the issue in Lok Sabha, protesting against the removal of SPG cover. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, during the Zero Hour, said, “There is a threat to the lives of our leaders.”

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s cover was also reduced two months ago. Sources told The Indian Express the decision came after the government identified “gaps that raise concern“.