Priyanka Gandhi on two-day UP visit, first after Lok Sabha election defeat

Congress General Secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting Tuesday where she will meet party workers and interact with them. This is her first visit to the state after the party’s defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress general secretary will reach Fursatganj in Rae Bareli on Tuesday evening and stay at the Bhuemau Guest house where she will interact with party workers on Wednesday.

The Congress Working Committee, which had met after the election debacle, had authorised Congress president Rahul Gandhi to undertake a complete overhaul and restructuring of the party.

Priyanka had earlier held a round of meetings with AICC secretaries in charge of Uttar Pradesh and met some of the leaders. She is now meeting the party’s candidates.

Priyanka was made the in charge of Uttar Pradesh (East) for the Lok Sabha elections which had the crucial constituencies of Varanasi and Gorakhpur, one held by PM Narendra Modi another being a stronghold of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

While the Congress recorded its worst performance in the state winning just one seat, it lost its traditional seat of Amethi where Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka had campaigned intensively across UP for the party holding several rallies, roadshows and public meetings.

Congress could barely win 52 seats across India as BJP returned to power with an improved tally of 303 seats and a clear majority to NDA with 353 seats in Parliament as against the required 272.