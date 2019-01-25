Congress district, city units pass ‘resolution’, want Priyanka Gandhi to ‘directly confront Modi’

Soon after Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced his sister Priyanka’s appointment as the party’s general secretary in-charge for eastern UP, the party’s Varanasi district and city units passed a common ‘resolution’ that she contest the Lok Sabha polls from the temple town.

The ‘resolution’ was passed in the presence of senior Congress leaders including former MLA Ajai Rai, who was the candidate pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

There is a lot of speculation among party circles over whether Priyanka will contest in place of her mother Sonia in the latter’s constituency Rae Bareli, or Allahabad, the birthplace of her grandmother Indira Gandhi as well as Jawahar Lal Nehru, or Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to contest again.

“Congressmen strongly want Priyanka to contest from the land of Vishwanath baba. The mood of Varanasi has changed and the unanimously passed resolution has been sent to Rahul Gandhi,” Ajai Rai told The Indian Express.

Prajanath Sharma, Varanasi’s district Congress president said, “Everyone wants her to directly confront from here.”

The district unit has written to Rahul requesting the same on grounds that it would leave a “bigger impact” on the region.

Party leaders also took out march in different part of Varanasi with posters that said, “Kashi ki janta kare pukar, Priyanka Gandhi ho sansad humar.”

Dheeraj Srivastava, the eastern UP spokesperson for Youth Congress, who participated in the march, said, “Youth Congress leaders took out march from Lauhrabir crossing to Maldahia crossing requesting that Priyanka ji be made our MP. The worker is enthused as we have been waiting for a long time and want her to directly confront Modi from here as we have seen her do so in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli and Amethi.”

Since Rahul’s announcement, the state Congress headquarters in Lucknow has also been undergoing renovation. The media hall is being extended and another hall for holding and addressing meetings is being constructed.

Party sources said one of the rooms will be converted into a ‘tele and video conferencing’ room from where Priyanka and other leaders will coordinate.