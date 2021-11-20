Priyanka Gandhi writes to PM Modi: ‘If your intentions are clear, don’t share dais with Ajay Mishra’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Lucknow, urging him not to share the stage with Union Minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, whose son has been arrested in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. She also demanded Mishra’s dismissal. The Prime Minister is in Lucknow to attend the DGP conference.

“If your intentions about farmers are clear, don’t share the dais with Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra. Dismiss him,” Gandhi said in her letter to PM Modi. Gandhi’s letter come a day after PM Modi announced that his government would repeal the three controversial farm laws, that have led to widespread protests in the country.

Eight people, including farmers, were killed in the violence that occurred in Lakhimpur on October 3. Ashish, son of Ajay Mishra, is among the 13 arrested in connection with the deaths. All the victims were mowed down by a convoy of three vehicles, including a Mahindra Thar SUV owned by Ajay Mishra.

Villagers have alleged that shots were fired during the incident. However, autopsies have confirmed that none of the five men — or the three others who were killed in the subsequent violence that day — sustained a gunshot injury.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined four weapons belonging to the jailed accused that were seized by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police that is probing the incident. Three of these weapons — Ashish’s rifle; a pistol belonging to Ankit Das, a nephew of former Union minister Akhilesh Das; and a repeater gun carried by Das’s bodyguard Lateef — were found to have been discharged.

The officer added that while the FSL report does not say when the bullets were fired, the accused have to now produce proof that they did not fire the weapons on October 3.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, to monitor the probe.