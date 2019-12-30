Priyanka Gandhi meets Sadaf’s children, calls Yogi govt ‘insensitive’ for arresting her

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who met the family of activist and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar on Sunday, slammed the BJP government in the state for arresting Jafar during the protests against the new citizenship law and said it has crossed all limits of inhumanity by “levelling baseless allegations” against her.

“In a video, Congress worker Sadaf Jafar can be clearly seen telling policemen to arrest those indulging in violence. Police have levelled baseless allegations on Sadaf and put her in jail,” Priyanka tweeted. “This insensitive government has separated children from their mother and the older generation from their children.”

Police have alleged that Jafar was arrested for her involvement in the clashes.

According to Jafar’s sister, Naheed Verma, Priyanka spoke to the activist’s two children — a son who studies in Class VII, and a daughter who is a Class X student.

“She mostly spoke to the children. She shared stories of her own childhood with them and showed them pictures of her pets. She shared with them her personal contact number where they can speak to her directly. She was very reassuring and said that she will be there for them,” said Verma.

2-wheeler owner fined for Priyanka’s helmet-less ride

Lucknow: Traffic Police has fined the owner of the two-wheeler on which Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi rode pillion to reach the house of jailed activist and former IPS officer SR Darapuri.

Traffic police said the owner of the scooty will have to pay fines for several violations, including Priyanka not wearing a helmet.

“A total fine of Rs 6,100 has been imposed on vehicle owner Rajdeep Singh,” said Poornendu Singh, SP (Traffic), Lucknow. The scooty was being driven by Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar. —ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App