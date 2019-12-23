Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of those killed in Bijnor violence

Priyanka in Bijnor Sunday. (PTI) Priyanka in Bijnor Sunday. (PTI)

CONGRESS GENERAL secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday visited Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and met the families of two persons killed during the protests against new citizenship law. She demanded an inquiry into their deaths and argued that the proposed nationwide NRC is against the interests of the poor. She said such issues are being raked up to divert attention from the economic slowdown.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too hit out at the government, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of destroying the future of the country’s youth.

“They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved India & hiding behind hate,” he tweeted.

After meeting family members of those killed, Priyanka said their death came under “strange circumstances”.

“There should be an inquiry… how it had happened and what had happened. Their family members have told me that they wanted to file an FIR but were told that cases will be filed against them if they do so,” she said.

“You tell me… you will ask a farmer who does not have land… the documents and proof that he is a citizen of India…. Somebody who is a daily wage labourer, who working in a city, has settled in a city, has taken a jhuggi, you will ask for documents of that person’s land… What identification will you demand. You will fix some cut-off year…1971 or some year… and ask that person for documents before that year to prove his citizenship or otherwise you will not accept his citizenship…” she said.

Priyanka said those who lost their lives in Bijnor belonged to poor families. “They were breadwinners. They have small children… there is nobody to take care of them…There should be an inquiry to find out how they lost their lives…” she said.

“The economy has collapsed. The BJP government, instead of providing a solution, is asking Indians to prove their citizenship… The PM should focus on improving the economy…” she said.

Addressing youth in another tweet on Sunday, Rahul said, “No Indian student should allow Modi-Shah to divide India… Let’s stand together and fight their hate.”

