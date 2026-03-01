‘Despicable’: Priyanka Gandhi slams ‘targeted assassination’ of Iran’s Khamenei, urges PM Modi to rescue Indians

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday condemned Iran Supreme Leader Ayotollah Khamenei’s death in the US-Israel joint attack, calling it a “targeted assassination”. Without naming US President Donald Trump or Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, she slammed the leaderships for the deaths of “multitudes of innocent people”.

Gandhi also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make efforts to bring all Indian citizens in the affected nations in the Middle East.

The targetted assassination of the leadership of a sovereign nation by the so called leaders of the democratic world and the killing of multitudes of innocent people is despicable and deserves strong condemnation, no matter what the proclaimed reason for it is. It is tragic that… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 1, 2026

“The targeted assassination of the leadership of a sovereign nation by the so called leaders of the democratic world and the killing of multitudes of innocent people is despicable and deserves strong condemnation, no matter what the proclaimed reason for it is. It is tragic that multiple nations have now been dragged into conflict,” Gandhi said.

“The world needs peace not more unnecessary wars. Those in charge of it would do well to remember Mahatma Gandhi’s words: An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. I do hope that having genuflected before the Prime Minister of Israel and President Trump, our Prime Minister makes every effort to bring all Indian citizens in the affected countries back home to safety,”

Earlier on Saturday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said: “The rapidly escalating hostilities between US-Israel and Iran are deeply concerning. The safety and security of every Indian citizen across the Middle East must be our highest priority. I urge the Government of India to take immediate and proactive measures to safeguard our people.”

What India is doing

India is understood to be closely monitoring the situation. Indian Embassies in various countries in the Middle East have issued advisories asking citizens to stay sheltered and avoid going out unnecessarily.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Iran, and Israel. He shared his concerns over the rapidly escalating situation and received assurances from the leaders of respective countries about the safety of Indian citizens.

