‘Unsuccessful in controlling crime’: Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt after Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder

Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh over its alleged failure to maintain law and order situation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Sunday accused the Yogi government of being “unsuccessful” in controlling the number of crimes in the state.

Advertising

Sharing a snapshot of the news headlines of major crimes in the state, Gandhi on Twitter wrote, “Har din apraadh ke naam, bhajpa sarkaar puri nakaam.” (Uttar Pradesh government has failed to stop crime). Among the headlines in Gandhi’s picture is a reference to the murder of Ex-Hindusabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

The picture also mentions the killing of a BJP worker in Saharanpur, the murder of a journalist in Kushinagar and the death of an advocate in Meerut. It also mentions the alleged custodial death of a 35-year-old Pradeep Tomar in Hapur. Tomar was allegedly assaulted by with belts and electrocuted in front of his son.

This is, however, not the first time that the Congress general secretary has slammed the Yogi-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. “Law and order in Uttar Pradesh has slipped out of the hands of the government. The government is busy covering up incidents while crime is being committed unabated,” she had earlier tweeted, asking if the government will actually work out any solution or continue to sleep.

The party had also undertaken a ‘padyatra’ on Gandhi Jayanti in Lucknow after it was prevented from taking out a march in support of the Shahjahanpur law student.