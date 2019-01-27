‘Sadly, they have no beautiful faces’: MP minister hits back at BJP for remarks on Priyanka

The war of words between the Congress and BJP over the entry of Priyanka Gandhi into politics continued on Sunday with Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma saying “it is unfortunate that BJP has a few rough faces which are disliked by everyone within the party”. The minister was responding to senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s earlier remarks that the Congress was fielding “chocolaty” faces in Lok Sabha polls as it has a dearth of strong leaders.

“It is unfortunate that BJP has a few rough faces which are disliked by everyone within the party. They have Hema Malini who keeps performing dance across the country in an attempt to garner votes,” Sajjan Singh Verma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sajjan Singh Verma, MP min: BJP ka durbhagya hai ki unki party mein khurdure chehre hain, aise chehre jinko log napasand karte hain. Ek Hema Malini hai, usko jagah jagah shastriya nritya karate rehte hain, vote kamane ki koshish karte hain. Chikne chehre unke paas nahi hain.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/h0DcQrfWOR — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

The Congress leader added, “Man is God’s creation. People must praise each and every one. It is not Priyanka’s fault if God has made her pretty. By using such words for Priyanka, Vijayvargiya has lost respect and has disgraced his party.”

Sajjan Singh Verma, MP minister: Mera ye kehna hai ki eshwar ke pradatt manav hota hai…Arey sarahna karo ki eshwar ne Priyanka Gandhi ko itna sundar banaya hai jisse mamatva, sneh jhalakta hai. Aise shabdon ka istemal karke apni garima Kailash ji aur BJP gira rahi hai. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/YrzKzlSPTA — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

On Saturday, Vijayvargiya had said, “A Congress leader demands that Kareena Kapoor should be fielded from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Sometimes others talk about fielding Salman Khan from Indore. Likewise, Priyanka (Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) was also brought into active politics.”

“The Congress does not have strong leaders to field in the next Lok Sabha elections. For this reason, it wants to fight polls through these charming faces,” he had added.

Even Bihar minister and BJP leader Vinod Narayan Jha had attacked the Congress, saying Priyanka is ‘beautiful’ but beautiful faces don’t get votes. He added that Priyanka is just a pretty face with no political achievement.

“Except for being beautiful, I see no quality that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be credited with. Nature has showered its bounty on her. But the Congress should remember that beauty does not garner votes. She is also a novice and her husband faces serious corruption charges,” Jha, who holds the Public Health and Engineering portfolio, had said.