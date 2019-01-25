BJP minister’s sexist jibe: ‘Priyanka Gandhi is beautiful, not enough to garner votes’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is ‘beautiful’ but votes can’t be won on the basis of beauty, Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha on Friday said. The BJP leader also said that Priyanka is just a pretty face with no political achievement.

Advertising

“Except for being beautiful, I see no quality that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be credited with. Nature has showered its bounty on her. But the Congress should remember that beauty does not garner votes. She is also a novice and her husband faces serious corruption charges,” Jha, who holds the Public Health and Engineering portfolio, said.

The minister’s remarks came two days after Priyanka made a formal entry into politics. She was appointed as the general secretary of East Uttar Pradesh by her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also attacked the Congress “over the induction of a woman with a tainted life partner”. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, “If a person could become as capable as someone else merely by resembling him or her, by now we would have had many more Virat Kohlis and Amitabh Bachchans. Duplicates do not work in politics. Priyanka Gandhi might resemble Indira Gandhi, but there is a big difference.”

He added, “Priyanka’s businessman husband’s irregular land transactions are spread across two states and he is facing probes. If the Congress wants to exult over the induction of a woman with a tainted life partner, it is most welcome to do so.”

Condemning Jha’s comments, Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sack the minister immediately. “Jha seems to have forgotten that he had been a paid staff of Youth Congress when Rajiv Gandhi was at the helm of affairs. And now he is making such a disgusting remark against the late Prime Minister’s daughter. Nitish Kumar should sack him immediately and try to give him additional security as his foul utterances could lead to serious reactions from the Congress cadre,” he said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the chief minister of “running an institute” where his ministers are “trained to abuse and make excuse”. “Nitish ji is running an institute where he trains to abuse and make an excuse. His Cabinet ministers and spokespersons are trained there,” Tejashwi said.

Advertising

JD(U) MLC Ashok Choudhary said, “This is definitely not a remark we would approve of. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has an undeniable charisma and aura which may or may not bring desired results in the elections. But the way she has been spoken about does not appear to be in good taste.”