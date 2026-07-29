‘Cow urine expert’: Priyanka Gandhi mocks IIT professor in Lok Sabha speech

As the logjam in the Parliament ended on Monday, paving the way for discussions on the NEET paper leak, the Congress Tuesday targeted the Central government over its measures to prevent the menace. Speaking in the Lower House, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi questioned the competency of the new task force formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oversee the next-generation reforms in the education sector

While speaking about the members of the committee, Gandhi made a veiled reference to IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti as “gaumutra visheshagya” or a “cow urine expert”.

She also pointed out that creating new committees will not work unless their recommendations are implemented. “The Radhakrishna Committee was also formed to bring in reforms. Till date, none of his recommendations have been implemented,” she said. “And now this new committee has an ex-IB chief, an owner of an IT company, and also a ‘gaumutra visheshgya‘ (cow urine expert). What do they know about education?” she asked.