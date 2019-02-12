Priyanka Gandhi gets charge of 41 Lok Sabha seats in UP, Scindia to manage 39: Congress

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday gave charge of 41 Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Uttar Pradesh to her sister Priyanka Vadra while senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was made in-charge of 39 constituencies in western UP. An official announcement in the regard was made in a statement signed by Congress MP K C Venugopal.

The statement comes as an assurance of a smooth baton handoff, after his announcement yesterday at Priyanka’s 25-km roadshow in Lucknow. Apart from the preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had said that the main agenda for Priyanka and Jyotiraditya is to set an example on why Congress should form the government in Uttar Pradesh.

INC COMMUNIQUE Distribution of Lok Sabha Constituencies in Uttar Pradesh among the AICC General Secretary UP East @priyankagandhi and AICC General Secretary UP West @JM_Scindia. pic.twitter.com/JQcbBjTwNa — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 12, 2019

“I have put Priyanka and Jyotiraditya in charge here so we can show you how Congress can form the government in Uttar Pradesh,” Rahul had said.

The roadshow which was claimed to be an establishment of her political presence after she was appointed last week saw party supporters gathered on the streets of Lucknow. Attacking the Centre over issues of Rafale, corruption, youth unemployment and farmers’ distress, Gandhi addressed crowds at the roadshow at various stops.

Commenting on the Mayawati-Akhilesh duo in the state, Gandhi added that Congress respects Mayawati and Akhilesh ji but the party “will fight with best efforts to change the politics in the state and fulfil the dreams of the youth in UP.”

Gandhi had urged Priyanka and Scindia to work with ground level party workers and bring them to the forefront after successfully placing the baton of the state in their hands.