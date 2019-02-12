Toggle Menu
Priyanka Gandhi gets charge of 41 Lok Sabha seats in UP, Scindia to manage 39: Congresshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/priyanka-gandhi-gets-charge-of-41-lok-sabha-seats-in-up-scindia-to-manage-39-congress-5580846/

Priyanka Gandhi gets charge of 41 Lok Sabha seats in UP, Scindia to manage 39: Congress

The statement comes as an assurance of a smooth baton handoff, after his announcements yesterday at Priyanka's 25-km roadshow in Lucknow.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia during a roadshow, in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia during a roadshow, in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday gave charge of 41 Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Uttar Pradesh to her sister Priyanka Vadra while senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was made in-charge of 39 constituencies in western UP. An official announcement in the regard was made in a statement signed by Congress MP K C Venugopal.

The statement comes as an assurance of a smooth baton handoff, after his announcement yesterday at Priyanka’s 25-km roadshow in Lucknow. Apart from the preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had said that the main agenda for Priyanka and Jyotiraditya is to set an example on why Congress should form the government in Uttar Pradesh.

“I have put Priyanka and Jyotiraditya in charge here so we can show you how Congress can form the government in Uttar Pradesh,” Rahul had said.

The roadshow which was claimed to be an establishment of her political presence after she was appointed last week saw party supporters gathered on the streets of Lucknow. Attacking the Centre over issues of Rafale, corruption, youth unemployment and farmers’ distress, Gandhi addressed crowds at the roadshow at various stops.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow: In Lucknow, Rahul sharpens attack on PM Modi, vows to uproot BJP

Commenting on the Mayawati-Akhilesh duo in the state, Gandhi added that Congress respects Mayawati and Akhilesh ji but the party “will fight with best efforts to change the politics in the state and fulfil the dreams of the youth in UP.”

Advertising

Gandhi had urged Priyanka and Scindia to work with ground level party workers and bring them to the forefront after successfully placing the baton of the state in their hands.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 People with income up to Rs 9.5 L can escape tax liability: FM Piyush Goyal
2 AAP's Karnataka co-convener quits party
3 Bihar Budget gives top priority to education; no new taxes