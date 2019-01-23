Priyanka Gandhi enters active politics, appointed Congress in-charge of UP East

Toggle Menu
Priyanka Gandhi enters active politics, appointed Congress in-charge of UP Easthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/priyanka-gandhi-forays-into-active-politics-appointed-congress-in-charge-of-up-east-5551819/

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been made in-charge of Uttar Pradesh West with immediate effect.

Priyanka will take charge in the first week of February. (Express Photo)

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress Wednesday appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. Priyanka will take charge in the first week of February.

In a string of appointments, the party has also appointed K C Venugopal as general secretary of the Congress, apart from his role in Karnataka. Jyotiraditya Scindia has been made in-charge of Uttar Pradesh West with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was in-charge of UP, has not been made general secretary of Haryana.

