Priyanka Gandhi expresses concern over crime against women, children

Congress general secretary in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday slammed the state government over the alleged spurt in crime, especially against women and children. She posted clippings of several news headlines on her Twitter handle, asking the state government to ensure safety of women and children.

“In Uttar Pradesh, innocents are being molested, women are being pushed into a life of fear, men are being burnt alive, but the administration can’t see anything. When will the UP government start taking responsibility for the security of women and children?” she tweeted.

The news headlines she shared on Twitter include the murder of UP Bar council head Darvesh Yadav and alleged rape and murder of a seven-year-old in Aligarh.

In the recent past, even Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav have targeted the state government on the “rising” number of crimes against women.