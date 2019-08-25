Priyanka Gandhi: Govt indulging in media management instead of finding cure to slowdown

Stepping up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the economic slowdown plaguing the country, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged the government to “take meaningful steps” and find “solution for people losing employment”.

Priyanka also pointed out that the government should initiate steps to boost confidence among companies and investors to bring out the country of the economic slump that saw the growth slowing to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY19.

Priyanka tweeted in Hindi, saying: “In the name of finding a solution to recession, the BJP government is only doing media management. There is a need for the government to make the whole situation clear. Find a solution for people losing employment, give confidence to companies and investors and encourage new investors and create job opportunities. The government should take meaningful steps.”

मंदी का हल निकालने के नाम पर भाजपा सरकार केवल मीडिया मैनेजमेंट कर रही है। जरुरत है- सरकार पूरी स्थिति स्पष्ट करे। रोजगार न जाएँ इसका हल लाए। कम्पनियों-निवेशकों को भरोसा दिलाए और नए निवेशकों और रोजगारों को प्रोत्साहित करे। सरकर को सार्थक कदम उठाने चाहिए।#मंदीकीमार pic.twitter.com/BvccvGFXY0 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2019

Her remarks come after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday had announced a slew of measures to tackle the economic slump.

Sitharaman on Friday had announced the removal of the surcharge on capital gains on shares for both foreign and domestic investors, provided an upfront Rs 70,000-crore equity infusion into public sector banks to boost lending, and unveiled measures to push automobile sales.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday too had slammed the Centre over the unprecedented economic crisis. “Govt’s own economic advisors have finally acknowledged what we cautioned for long – India’s economy is in a deep mess. Now, accept our solution and remonetise the economy, by putting money back in the hands of the needy & not the greedy (sic),” Gandhi wrote on Twitter, citing a statement by Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of the government’s think tank NITI Aayog.