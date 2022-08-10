Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid for second time in three months

Updated: August 10, 2022 9:38:18 am
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19, for the second time in three months. Earlier, Priyanka had tested positive, just a day after her mother, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, contracted the disease.
Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols.
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 10, 2022
“Tested positive for covid (again!) today,” the Congress leader tweeted, adding that she will be isolating at home and following all protocols.
Early in June, Priyanka had announced that she had tested positive with mild symptoms. “Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home,” she had tweeted at the time.
India reported 16,047 new coronavirus cases and 54 fatalities on Wednesday, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
On Tuesday evening, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also said he has tested positive for Covid.
“I have tested positive for #COVID19. I request those who came in contact with me recently to take care,” Kharge tweeted.
