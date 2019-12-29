UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya hits out at Priyanka Gandhi, says ‘nautanki’ will not fetch votes for Cong

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (File Photo) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (File Photo)

A day after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that she was manhandled by the Uttar Pradesh Police on her way to visit a retired IPS officer who was arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lashed out at her saying that ‘nautanki’ (theatrics) will not fetch votes for Congress.

“Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi does not want the welfare of the people of Lucknow. ‘Nautanki’ (dramatics) will not fetch votes for the Congress, and what’s remaining of the party will also be finished,” the BJP leader said in a Hindi tweet on Saturday night.

कांग्रेस की महासचिव श्रीमती प्रियंका वाड्रा के आचरण से लगता है कि कांग्रेस दंगा कराओ पार्टी बन गई है देश और प्रदेश में शांतिपूर्ण माहौल गरीबों का विकास बिकास बर्दाश्त नहीं हो रहा प्रदेश हिन्दू मुस्लिम एकता का प्रतीक है कांग्रेस और सपा राजनैतिक भविष्य अंधकार में देखकर बौखला गए हैं — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) December 28, 2019

He added that from Gandhi’s behaviour, it seemed that her party has become a ‘danga karao party’ which cannot tolerate the peaceful atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh. Terming the state a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, Maurya said the seemingly dark future of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party is troubling them both.

“Everyone in UP knows that Congress only has members who are interested in getting their photos clicked. By misleading the country on the issue of CAA, the Congress has become a villain in the eyes of the public,” Maurya said.

On Saturday evening, Gandhi alleged that Uttar Pradesh cops manhandled her by grabbing her neck and pushing her while she was on her way to the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri in Lucknow. Narrating her experience, Priyanka had claimed the police surrounded her in an attempt to stop her and a female police officer held her by the throat, while another pushed her as she was walking towards Darapuri’s residence in Indiranagar’s sector 18.

“They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so,” Priyanka told reporters after meeting Darapuri at his residence. She had accused the BJP government of acting in a cowardly manner while her party, at a press conference in Delhi, slammed the police action and demanded imposition of President’s Rule in UP. The police, however, denied the allegation.

Reacting to Maurya’s comments, UP Congress’ media management committee member Lalan Kumar said, “BJP leaders are making such statements as they are afraid of Priyanka ji. Ever since she has taken charge of UP, the party workers are feeling galvanised.”

“The BJP is losing its political ground in the state and the country with every passing day. And, in the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the Congress will emerge victorious and form the government,” he added.

