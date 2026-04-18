Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over women’s Bill defeat: ‘Conspiracy to retain power, used women as decoy’

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the defeat of the 131st Amendment Bill as a win for the Constitution, accusing the BJP of using women’s reservation as a "decoy" to manipulate delimitation and cling to power. (File Photo)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday called the defeat of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, a win for democracy and accused the BJP of trying to “become the women’s messiah”, saying that its “PR machinery had failed”.

The Bill, which sought to advance reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in an expanded Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and facilitate delimitation of constituencies, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Speaking at a special briefing at the Congress office on Akbar Road in Delhi, Vadra emphasised that the Opposition was very clear that it would support the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act. “We are very clear—we will say this very clearly. Bring that 2023 legislation and make any change you want, and we will support,” she said.