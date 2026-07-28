‘Welcomed him as if he were a superstar’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP MPs for felicitating Pradhan

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spewed fire in Parliament two days after the CJP-led protest forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign from his Union Education Minister post. Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah whether students are terrorists, Gandhi criticised them over the usage of teargas, lathi-charge, pellet guns, AK-47 by security forces to dispel protesters.

Modi believed he could overcome crisis through PR

In vieled remarks over Modi’s recent Instagram reels addressing the protesters, Gandhi claimed “Prime Minister and his friends” believed they could overcome the crisis through public relations, narrative-building and what she described as “pliant” media.

In fierce remarks against the Centre, Gandhi said, “What was the need to use tear gas on those students, to lathicharge them, and to use water cannons against them? What was the need to humiliate those young women, tear their clothes, and treat them in such a brutal and inhuman manner? What was the need to use pellet guns and AK-47s against the youth of this country? Were they terrorists?…Yes, the Congress is asking this… Answer us… The Congress is asking; we want answers. Who will answer? Will the Home Minister answer? Who gave the order? Who gave the order to use pellet guns? Through you, Honourable Speaker, I ask: who gave that order? Did the Prime Minister give it? Did the Home Minister give it? Will they answer?…”