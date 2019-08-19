Centre’s silence on job losses, closure of firms is dangerous: Priyanka Gandhi

Raising the issues of job losses and closure of companies, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday said the silence of the BJP government at the Centre in this regard is dangerous. She further sought accountability for the “deep slowdown” of the Indian economy.

Sharing photos of multiple reports by a Hindi news daily on Twitter, she said, “The government’s silence is dangerous. Companies aren’t functioning. People are being terminated from jobs, yet the BJP government is silent. Who is responsible for this deep slowdown that the country has slipped into?”

According to the reports, demonetisation brought in by the BJP government in its term had cut down jobs of around 1.10 crore people. One of the reports also talks of more number of educated youths remaining unemployed.

According to recent reports, over 286 auto dealership outlets downed their shutters in the last 18 months and at least 15,000 jobs were lost over the last quarter. According to auto industry body SIAM, the sale of automobiles in India has dropped by 18.71 per cent, which is the sharpest decline in nearly 19 years. However, the industry players say the worst is still to come and that the of consumer demand and the liquidity crisis — could get prolonged as automakers compulsorily transition to new technologies, rendering their products more expensive.

Also, for the first time since 1993-94, the actual size of India’s male workforce, has shrunk, showed NSSO data from Periodic Labour Force Survey 2017-18. The data reviewed by The Indian Express, account for 28.6 crore employed male in the country. This is the first instance of a drop in the male workforce that steadily swelled from 21.9 crore in 1993-94 to 30.4 crore in 2011-12 when the last NSSO survey was conducted. This suggests fewer men were employed in 2017-18 compared with five years ago.