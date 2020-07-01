Priyanka Gandhi asked to vacate government bungalow by August 1

Priyanka Gandhi has been asked to vacate her 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow. (File) Priyanka Gandhi has been asked to vacate her 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow. (File)

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government bungalow in New Delhi by August 1.

In a notice to Priyanka Gandhi, the Urban Affairs Ministry said the allotment of the bungalow stood cancelled after her SPG cover was withdrawn by the government in November 2019.

The Congress leader has been asked to vacate her 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow within a month, failing which she would have to pay penalty.

“Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security ground to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from 01/07/2020,” the ministry’s notice said.

The government had in November last year replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF based on the threat assessment by security agencies. The Z-plus security does not entail such a facility.

The three were under SPG cover since the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Last year, the Parliament passed the SPG (Amendment) Bill that limits SPG protection only to the Prime Minister and his family and to a former PM and his family for five years.

