Remove Priyanka Chopra as Goodwill Ambassador, Pakistan writes to UNICEF

The Pakistan human rights ministry has urged the UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace and said the Indian actress’ support for “violations by the Narendra Modi-led government of international conventions on Kashmir” undermines the credibility of the world body.

“Her jingoism and support for violations by the Modi government of international convensions and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, as well as support for war, including a nuclear war, undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she has elevated,” Pakistan human rights minister Shireen Mazari in a letter to the UNICEF.

Sent letter to UNICEF chief regarding UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace Ms Chopra pic.twitter.com/PQ3vwYjTVz — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 21, 2019

Mazari further said “the very idea of an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace becomes a mockery globally” unless she is removed immediately. “Therefore, I would request that she be immediately denotified as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace,” the Pakistan minister said.

Priyanka has been accused of “encouraging nuclear war” by pro-Pakistani supporters after she had endorsed the Indian Air Forces’ strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot in the aftermath of deadly Pulwama attack in February. Priyanka had tweeted “Jai Hind”, meaning “Victory to India”, post the IAF’s aerial strikes.

Recently, at a Los Angeles event, Priyanka was called out by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik who accused the Indian actress of being a “hypocrite” and “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan”.

“You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this… As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war,” she said.

To this, Priyanka told her: “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now… girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”