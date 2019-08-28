Priyanka at Rae Bareli: ‘BJP wants to privatise coach factory to help its industrialist friends’

Alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre wants to bring a new “Company Raj” in the country, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday said that the only motive behind “corporatisation” of Modern Rail Coach factory in Rae Bareli, is politics and that the next move will be to “privatise it for selected industrialist friends”.

Addressing the workers of the rail coach factory who are protesting against the move, Priyanka said that after corporatisation, the next move of the BJP government would be to “privatise it for selected industrialists friends”.

“Asaliyat yeh hai ki BJP ek naya company raj lana chahti hai… jiske tahat desh ke karkhane, PSU desh ki sampada, desh ka dhan kuch gine chune udhyogpatiyon ke hath mein saupa jayega (The reality is that the BJP wants to bring a new Company rule, under which the factories of the country, public sector undertakings, resources and wealth will be handed over to a few industrialists), said Priyanka in Rae Bareli.

She was in Rae Bareli to offer condolence on the death of former MLA Akhilesh Singh whose daughter Aditi is also a Congress legislator from the Assembly seat. Besides, she met the workers of Modern Rail Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, who were agitating on Tuesday in black shirts.

“The factory is running in profit and working more than double its capacity. Despite the production capacity of 1,000, the factory is producing 2,200 coaches. It is giving employment. Had the factory been running in losses, then such a step makes sense…but there is no basis of the government’s decision, barring only politics,” she said.

“Yeh Rajniti se lipti hui is sarkar ke neta hai, nahi to batayen, ki Rae Bareli se kyon shuru kar rahe hain (The leaders of this (central) government are engrossed in politics, otherwise tell me why are they starting (the process of corporatisation) from Rae Bareli),” questioned Priyanka, who received a memorandum from protesting workers.

“The workers of the rail coach factories in Punjab’s Kapurthala, Tamil Nadu or West Bengal are also afraid that they might be next, but that fact remains that the government has started the corporatisation from Rae Bareli because for them politics is more important than public of this country,” she added.

Further raising the current economic scenario of the country, Priyanka said, “While things might seem nice on the surface, appear that many big things are happening, but the fact is that from inside, the country is becoming weak, and so are the institutions. This is above politics, question of the country.”

She also invoked her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as well as called the struggle of workers, one of her mother Sonia Gandhi. “I have come because the local Member of Parliament, Sonia Gandhi had started the struggle for the project. Because it is the struggle for the land of Indira Gandhi (also a former MP from Rae Bareli),” she said. She told the workers that she would come every time they would call her because it is her “struggle” too.