Privilege notice against Amit Shah over NRC remarks

CPI member in Rajya Sabha Binoy Viswam on Tuesday gave a notice seeking permission for moving a breach of privilege against Home Minister Amit Shah over his statements on the NRC. The notice comes days after a BJP Rajya Sabha MP submitted a notice to initiate a breach of privilege motion against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In his notice, Viswam pointed out that Shah, while replying to a question on November 20, had stated that the NRC would be re-implemented in Assam when it is implemented across the country, thereby indicating a plan for the implementation of a nationwide NRC process.

“Further, the Home Minister, on December 9, 2019, on the floor of the Lok Sabha, emphatically stated this very idea. The Home Minister has made similar statements at least nine times in both Houses of Parliament as well as on multiple public platforms. However, on December 22, 2019, the Prime Minister publicly stated that his Government had not yet taken a decision on the implementation of a nationwide NRC.”

“Such contradictory statements,” he said, “are a clear breach of privilege and an attempt to misled both the Houses of Parliament and the people of India.”

