Privatisation of banks bid to benefit few… stakeholders not consulted, says Kharge

Senior Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday attacked the government in the House on the issue of privatisation of banks, alleging that it was another way to “benefit a few people.”

Kharge pointed to the ongoing agitation by workers in the banking sector and said employees and the common public were worried by the government’s policies.

A two-day strike was called by the United Forum of Bank Union on March 15 and 16. Kharge pointed out that more agitations are scheduled, on March 17 and 18.

Pointing out that “lakhs” of workers are on strike, Kharge said, “The daily work of banks has come to a halt and common people and employees are worried.” The decision to privatise affected 13 lakh employees, Kharge said, adding that “this decision has been taken without speaking to stakeholders”.

Pointing out that the country was going through a challenging phase because of the pandemic, Kharge said the issue of privatisation affects the future of 13 lakh employees. He said former prime minister Indira Gandhi had nationalised banks for the benefit of the poor people of the country. He added that because of these systems, India had survived the 2008 economic crisis, and that zero balance accounts were only possible because of public sector banks.

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman not present when Kharge was speaking, Rajya Sabha chairman Vankaiah Naidu asked the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to convey Kharge’s comments to Sitharaman.