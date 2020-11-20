Private trains: 102 firms cleared for RFP stage

The project envisages private investment to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore for running passenger trains over the rail network for the first time.

L&T, GMR and Welspun are among the top firms that have been found eligible to participate in the financial bids stage for private participation in operation of passenger train services over 12 clusters comprising 151 trains, the national transporter said Thursday.

The Railway ministry received 120 applications from 16 firms at the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage out of which 102 applications were found eligible for the RFP stage. The project envisages private investment to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore for running passenger trains over the rail network for the first time.

The private entities for undertaking the project would be selected through a two-stage competitive bidding process comprising Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal.

The RFQ for 12 clusters were published on July 1, 2020.

