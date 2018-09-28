Private sugar millers in Maharashtra find it hard to procure working capital

On an average, the exposure to 89 mills in the state is around Rs 12,000 crore per season. (Source: Reuters) On an average, the exposure to 89 mills in the state is around Rs 12,000 crore per season. (Source: Reuters)

Private sugar millers in Maharashtra are not easily getting working capital from financial institutions this year. BB Thombare, president of the West Indian Sugar Mills Association (WISMA), said this was mainly because of the inclusion of sugar sector in the ‘caution list’ by lenders.

During the annual general body meeting of WISMA — which is the umbrella body of private sugar mills in Maharashtra — the issue of raising working capital was brought up by Madhavrao Ghatge, chairman and managing director of Kolhapur-based Shri Gurudatt Sugar Limited. “Banks are not entertaining our requests for working capital, which has created a major crisis for us,” he said. Ghatge said the ongoing problem of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) with the public sector banks (PSBs) has actuated the problem for the sector.

Thombare, whose Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Limited runs two private mills in Osmanabad and Yavatmal, said unlike cooperative mills, private millers mostly bank with PSBs. “On an average, the exposure to 89 mills in the state is around Rs 12,000 crore per season,” he said. Due to the problems, millers have decided to make a representation with the Reserve Bank of India. “The central government should also realise the problem and take adequate measures in this regard,” he said.

During the meeting, Thombare and other private millers proposed the adoption of the Gujarat model of payment of Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) to growers. In Gujarat, the FRP is paid in three instalments, with 70 per cent of the amount paid in the first instalment, while the rest is paid in two instalments after the end of the season. This season, mills would face a problem as they will have to pay the FRP at one go, in spite of the credit crunch they are likely to face.

The body also wanted a re-look at the way the revenue sharing formula (RSF) has been calculated as per the recommendations of the C Rangarajan Committee. “During our meeting with the Chief Minister earlier this week, it was decided a special committee would be formed to study the methodology for calculation of RSF,” he said.

For years, when mills recorded good sugar realisation, the committee had recommended division of the revenue generated between growers and millers in the 70:30 ratio. Millers have protested against the calculation as they feel it requires more clarity and normalisation.

