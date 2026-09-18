Private participation not at the cost of ISRO’s capabilities: Staff in fresh note

Private participation in the space sector must not weaken Indian Space Research Organisation’s own capabilities, nor should the technologies and facilities developed by it be transferred to private parties at “throwaway prices”, a group of employee associations of ISRO has asserted in a fresh statement on the ongoing debate over the role of private companies in the country’s space sector.

These associations first flagged their concerns in a letter to ISRO chairman on September 4, a day after the successful launch of GSLV-F17 mission. In that letter, they sought a series of clarifications on ISRO’s role in the future, particularly in view of reports that the agency was being readied to focus its energies only on a few strategic missions, while ceding rest of the space to private companies.