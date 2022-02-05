Fee of 50% seats in private medical colleges should be at par with that of govt ones: NMC guidelines

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued guidelines that the fee of 50% seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be at par with the fee in government medical colleges in the state.

“The benefit of this fee structure would be first available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats, but limited to the extent of 50% of the total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college,” the office memorandum issued by NMC said.

It, however, noted that if the government quota seats are less than 50% of total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail benefits of the fee equivalent to the government medical college fees, based purely on merit.

At present, fees in the private medical colleges are fixed by state regulatory authority for the merit seats. However, after the implementation of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NMC has mandated framing guidelines for determination of fees and other charges in respect of 50% seats in private medical institutions as well as deemed universities.

Significantly, NMC, said that no institution should charge a capitation fee in any form or manner. “For determination of fees for MBBS/PG courses, it needs to be ensured that the principle of education being “not to profit”, is strictly adhered to,” it said. The government, however, has not yet issued an official gazette notification in relation to the office memorandum.

“Therefore, it is necessary that whereas all the operating costs and other expenses for running and maintenance of the institution for imparting medical education on a sustainable basis are covered in the fees, no excessive expense and exorbitant profit component should be allowed to be added to the fees,” it said.

NMC said that the decision was taken after extensive consultation. Earlier, an expert committee constituted by the NMC recommended a total of 26 broad guidelines for fixing fees at the private medical colleges and deemed-to-be universities. These recommendations were uploaded on its website in May last year, inviting public comments

“A re-constituted expert committee, constituted on November 21, 2012, by NMC, examined 1800 reposted and submitted the revised draft guidelines. The recommendations of this expert committee were accepted by NMC in its meeting on December 29, 2021,” it said.

In its recommendations, NMC, also highlighted that due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the last financial year, most colleges had to suspend physical classes. “…while some expenses such as hostel maintenance, mess expenses and others directly related to students have decreased. On the other hand, hospital running expenditure, salaries, overtime allowance has increased,” it said. Therefore, the NMC has recommended that State Fee Regulatory Authority may consider the average audited financial result of the previous three years, with appropriate inflation adjustment.