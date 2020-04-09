Coronavirus: Private labs must test for free, says Supreme Court

On March 17, the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) had issued an advisory allowing private labs to conduct the test, and fixed Rs 4,500 for it. (File Photo/Representational) On March 17, the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) had issued an advisory allowing private labs to conduct the test, and fixed Rs 4,500 for it. (File Photo/Representational)

IN AN interim order, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that private labs should conduct COVID-19 tests free of cost, saying it was needed “in the hour of national crisis”.

Asking the Centre to issue the necessary directions immediately, a Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat said, “The tests relating to COVID-19 whether in approved government laboratories or approved private laboratories shall be free of cost… Private hospitals including laboratories have an important role to play in containing the scale of pandemic by extending philanthropic services in the hour of national crisis.”

The court said that whether the private laboratories should be reimbursed for the expenses incurred would be decided later on. Issuing a notice to the Centre, the Bench gave it two weeks time to file an affidavit on the matter.

On March 17, the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) had issued an advisory allowing private labs to conduct the test, and fixed Rs 4,500 for it.

Around 69 private laboratories, including Dr Lal PathLabs, Dr Dangs Lab and Indraprastha Apollo, have been approved to carry out coronavirus tests. After the ICMR appealed to them to conduct the tests “at no cost”, they had sought clarification on whether the government could provide them the ingredients required for these tests for free or at a subsidised rate.

The bench was hearing a PIL by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi seeking that the Centre ensure free coronavirus testing by all labs, including government. Sudhi had also challenged the fixing of Rs 4,500 price by the ICMR.

Hearing the petitioner through video conferencing, the Bench said, “We find prima facie substance in the submission of (the) petitioner that at this time of national calamity, permitting private labs to charge Rs 4,500 for screening and confirmation test of COVID-19 may not be within the means of a large part of the population of this country.”

The court also directed that the COVID-19 tests be carried out in NABL-accredited labs or by agencies approved by the WHO or ICMR.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.