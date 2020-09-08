Private hospital in UP’s Baghpat sealed after quack does surgery

The hospital authorities, however, alleged “conspiracy” to get the hospital sealed. (Representational image)

A private hospital in Baghpat’s Baraut town was sealed on Sunday evening after it was found that a woman who had no medical degree performed a caesarean operation leading to worsening of the condition of the mother, the office of the Chief Medical Officer said.

A complaint was lodged to Baghpat CMO Dr R K Tandon by a resident of Silana village who alleged that a botched up surgery on his wife during delivery at Baraut’s Metro Hospital & Trauma Centre led to the worsening of her condition.

“My wife was admitted to the private hospital – Baraut’s Metro Hospital & Trauma Centre — in June for delivery. The doctor performed the caesarean operation twice on her, and the baby was delivered. However, my wife’s condition worsened and I admitted her to a Meerut hospital and from there PGI, Chandigarh, where the doctors told me that the doctor at the Baraut hospital had messed up the surgery. She was saved somehow,” Arun Kumar alleged in his complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, the CMO ordered a probe, which was conducted by Additional CMO (Baghpat) Dr Deepa Singh.

“I completed the inquiry and found that the “doctor” who performed the operation was MA in Economics. We did not get any case sheet from the hospital in this regard. This is a serious issue and action has been taken against the hospital,” said Dr Deepa Singh.

“On finding such anomalies, I requested the local administration to seal the hospital. The registration of the hospital has also been cancelled. We are preparing a chargesheet against the hospital and then we will lodge a criminal FIR against those responsible for the botched up surgery,” CMO Dr Tandon told The Indian Express.

The hospital authorities, however, alleged “conspiracy” to get the hospital sealed.

”This is true that the woman was admitted to our hospital in June and a woman doctor, who is capable of doing the delicate operations, treated her. Her condition deteriorated after the surgery and we referred her to a hospital in Meerut. We did nothing wrong with the patient but the image of the hospital is being sullied by a local lawyer, husband of the pregnant woman and a staff member of the CMO for their vested interests,” claimed Vipin Chauhan, the manager of the private hospital.

